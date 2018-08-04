Jolly hockey sticks: SoftCo scores big with sponsorship of women’s team for €20,000

It isn’t just the Irish women’s hockey team celebrating after their World Cup win in a penalty shoot-out against India on Thursday.

SoftCo, an Irish software company that took over sponsorship of the team in early June, has easily recouped the money it put forward to help the team out. Industry sources estimate the company stumped up €20,000 to have its name displayed on the team’s shirts, a small sum given how many viewers tuned in to watch the game on RTÉ or read about its exploits the following day.

Given there will be many more eyes watching Ireland take on Spain in the semi-finals on Saturday, and potentially either the Netherlands or Australia in the final itself on Sunday, it looks to have been a good result for the Dublin-based company.

All the same, it isn’t as though Softco is stuck for the cash. The company, which has developed a software platform that automates key processes such as invoice automation, last year won a $20 million (€17.2 million) deal with the Finnish government. Overall, it has more than one million business users worldwide with big name clients such as Volkswagen, Primark/Penneys, PwC and Renault among them.