Join the illumi-natty: A flashing face mask will keep you safe and stylish

Face masks, it seems, are here for the foreseeable future. But they don’t have to be nondescript masks that blend in with the rest. Take a look at the Illuminated Face Mask, a fibre optic mask that will help you really stand out from the crowd.

The light-up mask has seven colour options, with both solid and flashing modes, and can be recharged via USB. It’s water-resistant, so you can wear it running in the rain, and it can also double up as extra safety equipment in the dark to make sure you are visible to other road users. It has a three-hour battery life, which is more than enough time to nip into the shops and dazzle your neighbours.

firebox.com