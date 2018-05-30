IT Alliance recruitment revenue surges 40% in 2017

Revenue at Irish-owned IT Alliance’s recruitment division surged 40 per cent in 2017, the company said, fuelled by recovery in the economy and investment in IT.

Revenue at IT Alliance Resourcing Services reached €14 million, and is forecast to reach €18 million for 2018.

Among the roles experiencing strong demand are analysts to scope new investments, project managers, and budget and network security architects/engineers.

“Growth in our recruitment business has been driven by the upturn in the economy,” said Paul Schmitz, chief sales officer at IT Alliance Group and head of IT Alliance Resourcing Services. “Companies which held off spending on IT during the downturn are now back investing in new technologies and upgrades.”

That confidence has also caused some issues for companies in terms of retaining talent as skilled professionals are more prepared to change positions with greater frequency.

IT Alliance said it had seen a rise in the supply of IT professionals in Ireland as Brexit hit the recruitment market.

“There is huge and growing demand for IT professionals across the Irish economy,”Mr Schmitz said. “However, because of the uncertainty caused by Brexit we have seen a sharp increase in the number of UK based professionals interested in working in Ireland during the week and returning home at the weekend.”

Overall parent company IT Alliance Group said revenue for 2017 was €36 million.

Established in 2011 IT. Alliance Resourcing Services specialises in the supply of technology professionals across the private and public sectors. Parent company IT Alliance Group supplies outsourcing services to the large companies globally, and employs approximately 550 people across its managed services, resourcing and digital transformation operations.