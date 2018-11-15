Irish VR firm’s Titanic showcase to launch on PlayStation VR

Irish firm VR Education’s virtual reality trip on the Titanic is set for launch on Sony’s PlayStation later this month.

Titanic VR puts players aboard the doomed vessel the night it hit an iceberg and sank. It will be available from November 22nd.

The Titanic experience has already launched on PC, Oculus Rift, HTC Vive and Windows Mixed Reality. But the company said it expects the PlayStation VR version to drive sales, replicating the experience of its Apollo 11 VR showcase.

Chief executive David Whelan said the process had taken longer than expected.

“Importantly, the release will occur in the current financial year and will allow Titanic VR to have exposure on this major platform over the Christmas trading period,” he said.

VR Education’s main focus is its online learning and corporate training platform Engage, which is set for launch in December.