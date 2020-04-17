Irish Times Business Person of the Month: Kate McLaughlin

Kate McLaughlin, founder and chief executive of We Got Pop, has been chosen as The Irish Times Business Person of the Month for March, an award run in association with KPMG.

The company, which has developed a software platform for the entertainment industry, was recently acquired by a leading LA-based company in a multimillion dollar deal. Entertainment Partners, owner of the legendary Central Casting company, bought We Got Pop for an undisclosed sum.

Founded by the Dubliner in London six years ago, the company’s platform has changed the way people working in film and television production are hired, managed and paid. The solution was used to find cast and crew for more than 60 per cent of UK productions last year, including popular shows such as Killing Eve and The Crown.

Ms McLaughlin, whose brother Kevin previously played rugby for Leinster, got the idea for We Got Pop from her own on-set experience, firstly as an assistant director and then as an extras casting director.

“I realised that technology could resolve many of the pain points and play a meaningful role in digitising workflow and connecting the studios and freelancers in a better way,” she said.

Entertainment Partners said it intends to use the acquisition to significantly expand its footprint in the UK and Europe.