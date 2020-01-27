Irish technology company TEKenable to create 60 jobs

Irish technology company TEKenable is to more than double its workforce with the creation of 60 new jobs in the next two years due to a €1 million investment.

The company, which provides digital services, said the investment support its cloud-based Dynamics 365 and Power Platform practice.

The new jobs will be in the areas of solution design, software development, business and cultural change consultants, sales and marketing and support.

TEKenable said it was experiencing rapid growth due to a major push into low code delivery models, close alignment with Microsoft, UK and Pakistan expansion, and demand from customers.

It created 25 new jobs last year to cater for new contract wins and major Brexit projects.

TEKenable implements the Microsoft Dynamics platform for companies with the aim of streamlining the journey to become digital businesses.

The platform is a low-code, cloud-based software framework spanning data capture, business process flow, reporting, integration, security and digital workspace.

“We give customers the ability to run cross departmental business processes that are not constrained by existing legacy systems so they can reduce costs, gain efficiencies, and innovate faster,” said managing director Nick Connors.

“One of the biggest influences on success is having the right team for the job. Executing a successful Dynamics implementation requires a strong team made up of various organisational and technical skill sets.”

TEKenable chief technology officer Peter Rose said: “Software either enables, creates or defines a company’s value proposition and the underlying foundation of the application is the right platform to digitally evolve the business.

“Using our expertise in bespoke software and system integration, we can extend our low code/no code platforms to fit seamlessly into businesses and are not constrained by the platform’s capabilities.”

Established in 2002, TEKenable has operations in Ireland, the UK and UAE with expertise across healthcare, financial services and the public sector. The company currently employs 50 people.