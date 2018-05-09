Irish tech firm revenues forecast to grow 20% to €3.5bn in 2018

Revenues at indigenous techology firms are expected to rise by 20 per cent this year to €3.5 billion, delegates at an event in Dublin were told on Wednesday.

Speaking at the ‘Successful Scaling’ event in Ibec’s offices, Adrian Mullett, head of technology sector at Bank of Ireland, also revealed the bank increased its lending to Irish firms by 150 per cent in 2017.

“Everything that we’re seeing in terms of trends and dealing with tech companies on the ground indicates strong future growth in the sector, “ he said.

Mr Mullett, who was a senior market analyst with the biometrics software firm Daon before joining BoI, said the bank is in the process of establishing a dedicated relationship team to better serve mid-market technology companies and to capitalise on a rise in lending in the sector.

Among the Irish companies to avail of debt financing via Bank of Ireland in recent years include Version One, Netwatch and hotel-booking platform Roomex, which last year secured €1.5 million of debt finance to help fund its ongoing investment in research and development (R&D).

Roomex chief executive Jack Donaghy was among the speakers at the event, which was organised by Ibec-affilliated Technology Ireland.

Other speakers included Sandra Notardonato, research vice president at Gartner, IT Alliance chief executive Philip Maguire and Katherine Byrne, a corporate finance partner at BDO.