Irish start-up Ronspot raises €650,000 in funding

Ronspot, an Irish start-up that has developed an employee space management solution, has raised more than €650,000 in investment.

The company intends to use the funding to add new employees and further develop its booking system, which allows companies to reduce real estate costs by enabling staff to pre-book facilities such as office desks, car parking spaces and so on.

“In 2020, the working environment altered drastically and this trend will endure post-pandemic. The majority of companies are likely to adopt a hybrid blend of remote and office working,” “ said Michael Furey, Ronspot’s founder

To cater to this emerging market need and opportunity that companies have to save on office costs, it is critically important that they can easily manage employee access to more limited office facilities” he added.

The fundraise has been led by a syndicate, that forms part of the Halo Business Angel Network (Hban), a joint initiative of Enterprise Ireland, InterTrade Ireland and Invest Northern Ireland. The WxNW syndicate has contributed €400,000 as part of the funding round. Enterprise Ireland has also separately added in €250,000.

“As enterprises inevitably look to adjust their office space requirements in line with current remote working trends, they will require a robust workplace booking solution to allocate space and resources. Ronspot is perfectly poised to grasp this opportunity,” said Ultan Faherty, Hban co-ordinator for the west region.