Irish staff at Indeed told to work from home over coronavirus concerns

Employees at the Irish offices of online recruiter Indeed have been told to work from home this week amid concerns that a staff member may have been exposed to the coronavirus.

The company, which employs more than 1,000 people locally, said one of its employees in Singapore who visited Dublin recently may have been exposed to the virus.

“While there are no confirmed cases of infection, out of an abundance of caution for the health and safety of our employees, we have asked all employees in Singapore, along with anyone who has recently visited our Singapore offices, to work from home until February 17th,” Indeed said in a statement.

“Since some employees who visited Singapore have recently visited our Sydney and Dublin offices, we are asking all employees in the Dublin and Sydney offices to work from home until we have received confirmation. Business continues uninterrupted across the globe,” the company added.

Dublin is Indeed’s second-largest global location. The company opened its first office in Ireland in March 2012 with, according to chief executive Chris Hyams, “three people and a pot plant”.

Last April it announced plans to create an additional 600 jobs in Dublin over the next few years.

The company last week opened a second building at its new Capital Docks campus in Dublin’s south docklands and said it was renewing its lease on its St Stephen’s Green office as well.

The decision by Indeed to ask workers to work remotely comes as major companies have started pulling out of Mobile World Congress in Barcelona due to concerns over coronavirus.

Ericsson, LG, Amazon Nvidia and Sony have all withdrawn from the event, while others such as ZTE and Huawei have introduced preventative measures.

MWC is one of the telecom industry’s biggest gatherings which attracts over 100,000 visitors to Barcelona.An estimated 5,000-6,000 visitors typically come to the event from China.

GSMA, the organisers of MWC on Sunday said all travellers from the Hubei province, where the coronavirus first emerged, are not permitted access to the event. In addition, all travellers attending will have to demonstrate proof they have not been in China for 14 days prior to it starting on February 24th.

The head of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, warned on Sunday that confirmed cases of the coronavirus could be just the “tip of the iceberg”.

More than 40,000 people have been diagnosed with the coronavirus since it was first detected and over 900 deaths have been reported. China on Sunday reported 97 new deaths, its largest death toll in a single day.