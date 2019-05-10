Irish spin doctor in thick of Huawei’s battle with the West
Former journalist from Letterkenny no apologist for controversial Chinese company
Huawei’s vice-president for corporate communications Joe Kelly: “The West is quite individualistic. China is more collective”
As 5G and Huawei’s key role in its global development evolves into a geopolitical battleground, a former junior postman from Letterkenny is in the thick of the action.
Joe Kelly left school at 15 to become a postal sorter in 1980. Decades later he finds himself in China as vice-president for corporate communications for the enormously successful, and deeply controversial, Huawei Technologies.