Irish spin doctor in thick of Huawei’s battle with the West

Former journalist from Letterkenny no apologist for controversial Chinese company

Peter Goff
Huawei’s vice-president for corporate communications Joe Kelly: “The West is quite individualistic. China is more collective”

As 5G and Huawei’s key role in its global development evolves into a geopolitical battleground, a former junior postman from Letterkenny is in the thick of the action.

Joe Kelly left school at 15 to become a postal sorter in 1980. Decades later he finds himself in China as vice-president for corporate communications for the enormously successful, and deeply controversial, Huawei Technologies.

