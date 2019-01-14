Irish software firm Scannell Solutions bought by Ideagen for £3.5m

UK-based software developer Ideagen has bought Irish software company Scannell Solutions for £3.5 million (€3.9 million).

Scannell Solutions, which is based in Cork, offers Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions for environmental health, safety and quality monitoring and auditing. It employs 15 people, who will remain with the company and become Ideagen staff. The company has about 100 customers, including Coca-Cola, Johnson & Johnson, BT and Heineken.

“This will enable Ideagen to grow both our SaaS capabilities and accelerate our EHSQ offering,” said Ben Dorks, chief executive of Ideagen.

World leader

Scannell Solutions’ Geoff Spiers said the firm was “ delighted” with the acquisition.

“Ideagen is a world leader in governance, risk and compliance (GRC) software solutions for businesses in a wide range of industries,” he said. “By coming together with them we will have the opportunity to significantly grow the customer base for our environmental health, safety and quality solution.”

It is the first acquisition for Ideagen in 2019, following purchases in the US and UK last year that were aimed at growing the company’s business and expand its client base.