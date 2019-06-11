Irish software company Glantus buys UK group Dynistics for £1.75m

Irish analytics software company Glantus has bought UK business intelligence group Dynistics for £1.75 million (€1.9 million), adding extra expertise in education to the Glantus data technology portfolio.

Dynistics provides software and services to a range of industries, including education. Glantus’s platform provides specialist solutions to the education, retail, construction and financial services sectors.

“With the acquisition of Dynistics, Glantus has enhanced its product portfolio and consolidated its position as a supplier of quality analytics solutions into the UK market,” said Maurice Healy, Glantus founder. “It also has a specialist solution for the education sector in Ireland and the US.”

Founded in 2014, Glantus is based in Dublin and has offices in London and New York. The company has been expanding its business overseas in the past couple of years, with the acquisition of the New York based data analytics company, Hedgehog Analytics for an undisclosed sum in 2018 and a strategic partnership with UK-based Castleton Technologyin 2017.

Dynistics chief executive Andy Richardson said the move was the perfect fit for the company. “The Dynistics customers now have access to a wider range of products and services, with an ISO 9001 and ISO27001 accredited and certified business, providing security and quality assurance on support and implementation to all our customers,” he said.