Irish IT services firm Datapac wins €5.5m in managed services contracts

Irish IT services organisation Datapac is forecasting huge growth in its managed services business again this year after securing €5.5 million in new contracts in 2017 to bring annual revenues to about €60 million.

The company said a rise in cybercrime, and in particular ransomware attacks, and the requirement for increased regulatory compliance, including the impending General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) were behind the increase in business.

Datapac now has 650 customers with managed services contracts and it said it expects to win a similar amount of deals in 2018 as it did last year.

Established in 1982, Datapac is one Ireland’s oldest ICT solutions and services providers with facilities in Dublin, Belfast and Wexford. It employs more than 180 people.

The company last year created 35 new jobs as part of a €2.1 million investment to expand its network operations centre, which provides remote monitoring and management platforms.

“We’re very excited by the opportunities that lie ahead and will continue to invest in our platforms, services and people to ensure we retain our positive momentum. We’re ahead of target on recruitment, have a very strong pipeline, and are confident that we’ll achieve our ambitious growth targets for 2018,” said Patrick Kickham, a director at Datapac.