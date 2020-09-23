Irish healthcare company MEG Support Tools raises €535,000

MEG Support Tools, a company that has developed a quality management software solution that helps healthcare facilities manage risk and compliance processes, has raised €535,000 in a new funding round.

The Arab Palestinian Investment company (APIC) and Enterprise Ireland led the new investment.

APIC was founded in 1994 by a number of Arab businessmen for the purpose of channelling funds and investments to Palestine. The group, which operates across the Middle East recently announced revenues of $42 million for the first half of 2020.

The Middle East is a key focus for MEG, which signed its first client in the region – the Dubai-based Nuero Spinal Hospital – earlier this year.

MEG, whose clients include the Royal College of Surgeons Ireland, Tallaght Hospital, The Rotunda, Blackrock Clinic and the Beaumont Hospital, was founded by Kerrill Thornhill in May 2016. Its technology is in use in 60 healthcare facilities globally.

The company said it had seen a significant rise in demand for its healthcare solution during the Covid crisis and intended to use the new investment to widen its support for frontline workers and expand into new markets.

Frontline workers

MEG provides simple and effective tools to reduce the burden on frontline workers by giving them easy access to inspections, incident reports, risk registers and so on.

“Investment from APIC shows that MEG’s quality management system is essential for healthcare the world over. We want to take healthcare technology out of the 90s; the pandemic has put frontline workers under enormous pressure, we’re giving them the tools they deserve,” said Mr Thornhill, the company’s chief executive.