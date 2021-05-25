Irish-founded software company Qualio raises $50m in funding

Qualio, a software company founded and led by Irishman Robert Fenton, has raised a further $50 million (€40.8 million) in funding less than a year after securing $11 million from investors.

The San Francisco-headquartered company, which was founded in Dublin and retains an operation here, has undergone massive growth over the last 12 months as life sciences companies accelerate the roll-out of products in the wake of the Covid crisis.

Founded by Mr Fenton in 2012, Qualio has developed a quality management software platform for the life sciences sector that helps companies create, deploy and manage products in a compliant and safe manner.

Its clients include German rare disease firm Centogene and Poseida Therapeutics, the human therapeutics company in which Irish-listed Malin has a 15 per cent stake.

Tiger Global, which has also previously backed Irish-founded companies such as Stripe, Flipdish and WorkVivo co-led the Series B round along with Menlo Ventures. Dublin-based Frontline Ventures, MHS Capital, Operator Partners, Sorenson Ventures and Storm Ventures, also participated.

Qualio’s is to use the financing to extends its electronic quality management software (eQMS) and services for life sciences customers and to also fuel investment in product and engineering team growth.

Mr Fenton said Qualio has experienced “unprecedented customer demand” over the last 12 months, with revenues rowing more than 260 per cent year-on-year.

“With Qualio, life sciences companies can safely scale and accelerate availability of life-saving products,” he said.

“Modern-day life sciences companies need state-of-the art, easy-to-use tools to address what consumers have come to expect - to be able to trust that the products we put in or on our bodies are safe and effective and will work consistently to improve health and well-being,” Mr Fenton added.