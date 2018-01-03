Irish firm Blueface in $500m merger to create global telecoms group

The Irish cloud communications company Blueface has agreed to a $500m merger with US rival Star2Star Communications to create a global competitor in the enterprise telephony market.

The combined company will be called StarBlue and will have its headquarters in the US to reflect the larger size of Star2Star, which is based in Sarasota, Florida. The EMEA headquarters will remain in Dublin.

It is the second significant deal in the cloud communications market in the past three months after Cisco Systems’ $1.9bn takeover of BroadSoft, which develops software that manages calls and collaborative tools such as group chats and video conferencing.

StarBlue will compete with BroadSoft by selling its software to larger telecoms companies. The company also sells directly to businesses including Pizza Hut, Enterprise Rent-A-Car and Dollar General.

The merger is expected to propel it into the top five companies in the market for “unified communications” products where it competes with other specialists including RingCentral and 8x8.

Norman Worthington, chief executive of Star2Star, will become executive chairman of the merged company. Alan Foy, chief executive of Blueface who led a management buyout of the business in 2011, will retain that role for the enlarged business.

The Iveagh family, heirs to the Guinness fortune, backed the 2011 management buyout of the company.

Mr Foy said that the combination with Star2Star would position the company on the global stage and strengthen its ability to invest locally. “We will continue to look for opportunistic acquisitions that give us market reach or local sales presence. The sector is consolidating fast globally and we have the right technology and business platform to become the number one player through both organic and inorganic growth,” he said.

Dublin-based Blueface received € 10 million in investment from the BDO Development Capital Fund to support its international expansion. The fund has sold its shares as part of the merger.

Star2Star was founded in 2006 and was backed by NewSpring Capital in 2014 when it led a $30 million investment in the Florida company.