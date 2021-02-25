Irish entrepreneur named CEO of $7bn Nasdaq-listed company

Irish entrepreneur Oisín Hanrahan has been named chief executive of the $7 billion (€5.7 billion) publicly traded group that acquired his company Handy just over two years ago.

Mr Hanrahan will step into the role as chief executive of Angi Homeservices with immediate effect. Fellow Handy co-founder Umang Dua is also getting a promotion, becoming the group’s chief revenue officer.

Handy, was valued at about $164 million when it was sold to Angi Homeservices in a multimillion dollar deal in 2018. The company, which provides a booking system for pre-screened cleaning and DIY staff, was founded as Handybook by Mr Hanrahan and Mr Dua in 2012. It raised more than $100 million from backers prior to being acquired and was retained as a separate brand after the deal, while Mr Hanrahan was appointed chief product officer of Angi.

Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Angi operates brands that include Angie’s Lists and HomeAdvisor, across eight countries.

More than 250,000 service professionals find work through its platform and consumers use the brands to find a professional for more than 20 million projects each year.

Inflection point

“I’m really excited for the opportunity to lead Angi at this inflection point. As we’ve all spent extra time at home over the last year it’s clearer than ever how important our physical space is in our daily lives, and Angi’s mission to help people love where they live is more relevant than ever,” Mr Hanrahan said.

Formed in 2017 as a result of a merger, he Nasdaq-listed company reported $1.5 billion in revenues for 2019, up 11 per cent on the previous year.

Prior to establishing Handy, Mr Hanrahan co-founded MiCandidate, a service that provided real-time political content to media companies in 25 European countries. He also founded Clearwater Group, a real estate development business in Budapest, Hungary.