Irish company Voxpro acquired by Telus for estimated €150m

Cork-based business process outsourcing firm Voxpro has been acquired by Canadian company Telus International for an undisclosed sum.

The company, which was established by Linda and Dan Kiely more than two decades ago, offers customer experience, technical support and sales operations solutions to international customers.

While no financial details were disclosed, industry insiders estimate the deal was close to €150 million.

Last November it announced plans to create 400 jobs to bring headcount to more than 2,000 locally. Globally the company currently employs about 2,700 people.

The company has grown fivefold over the past three years, fuelled by growth in its partners, which include Nest, Google and AirBnB, and a number of new partners in the internet of things and fintech sectors.

The latest accounts available for Voxpro show it recorded a 78 per cent rise in turnover to €33.4 million in 2015 as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (ebitd) jumped 168 per cent to €3 million from €1.1 million a year earlier.

Voxpro’s co-founder and chief executive Dan Kiely is to join the Telus International board senior team following completion of the deal.

Telus is a global business process and IT outsourcing company with almost 28,000 employees around the world. It has revenues of over $10 billion with 12.8 million subscribers.

“It’s an extremely special day for us and for all of our partners, team members, and indeed, everyone in the Voxpro community,” said Mr Kiely.

“We couldn’t be more proud to find a fabulous partner like Telus International – a company that shares our entrepreneurial spirit and relentless desire to redefine and disrupt the outsourcing industry when it comes to serving the customer experience needs of such important brands,” he added.