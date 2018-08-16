Ireland on the front line of Google location tracking scandal
A GDPR experts says giant may be punished for opaque location tracking controls
Google’s activities will place the Irish office of the Data Protection Commissioner under international scrutiny. Photograph: Aly Song/Reuters
Another week, another story demonstrating that big tech companies really don’t think you need to know how they surveil you – even as they deceptively allow you the illusion that you are in control.
Yes, Google, that’s you, back in the headlines thanks to investigative work by the Associated Press, which revealed that even when millions of users of Android handsets or Google Maps on iPhones turned off location tracking, Google was still tracking their location.