IQVIA to create 170 jobs in Ireland to monitor Covid vaccine safety

Support services company IQVIA is to create 170 jobs in Ireland, recruiting for remote roles throughout the country to monitor the safety of Covid-19 vaccines. The company, which provides advanced analytics, technology solutions and clinical research services to the life sciences industry, is seeking to fill jobs in the areas of medical information and pharmacovigilance.

The focus will be on delivering services in support of the commercial launch of vaccines indicated for Covid-19.

Recruitment is already underway and the company expects to fill the roles before the end of March 2021.

The company also held out the prospect of further roles being created at the company later in the year.

Head of Pharmacovigilance Oversight and Analytics for IQVIA Ireland, Barry Mulchrone, said the company was proud to play a role in the effort to ensure the safety of vaccines. “ With more than two decades of experience monitoring the safety of medicines globally, our company in Ireland is well positioned to play its part in addressing the current global pandemic,” he said.

IQVIA has been in operation in Ireland since 1990, pioneered the country as a hub for clinical research.Among its functions here are supporting life sciences from research and development through to commercialisation, as well as healthcare providers, to improve treatment outcomes and patient pathways.

Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Leo Varadkar welcomed the news. “There have been some positive indications recently regarding the potential for a Covid-19 vaccine and although there is still some way to go, it’s important that we plan now,” he said. “IQVIA is doing excellent work on drug safety and I am really pleased to see that they are creating an additional 170 jobs, specifically to prepare for coronavirus vaccines. It is encouraging that these roles will be available to staff working remotely.”