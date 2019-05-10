Intercom boss to address staff over harassment allegations

Intercom chief executive Eoghan McCabe will address staff at 5pm this evening over allegations of harassment reported on a technology news website, The Irish Times has learned.

The boss of the software company is understood to contest the version of events outlined in “the Information” which suggested that Mr McCabe made unwanted advances toward female staff.

However, he did say: “In the early years of the company I demonstrated some poor judgment. I apologised at the time and have matured as a person and a CEO since then.

“I’m proud of the respectful culture we’ve built, and have long believed that people do their best work when they feel truly happy and safe. I fully support the independent review into these matters and our HR practices.”

At the time of the allegations there was an internal investigation followed by an external review by a human resources (HR) consultant. Now, an additional external review has been commissioned by the company’s board.

“Recently, questions regarding the handling of some matters that were previously investigated by HR and reviewed by the board have been raised. We have engaged an expert to conduct a new investigation and review into these matters as well as our HR policies and will follow any recommendations that come from it,” the board said in a statement.

Founded in 2011, Intercom employs more than 600 staff and produces a messaging platform to allow businesses communicate with customers on their website, app or through social media.