Intempo Glitter Ball speaker: Light up your home disco party
Compact, rechargeable bluetooth speaker with built-in LED lights and a big sound
You could have a standard bluetooth speaker. Or you could have this speaker, a 5W glitterball that comes with a rechargable battery that will look great on your shelf. The Intempo Glitter Ball speaker also has built in LED lights, so your glitter ball is also a disco ball. And while it’s small enough to move around with you, the sound is not quite as compact. For those devices without bluetooth included, the included aux cable will allow you to connect up your devices in seconds. You get about six hours of battery life from a full charge, giving you just enough time for a decent party before heading back to base.
£30 from iwoot.com