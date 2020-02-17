Intel promotes Irish executive as vice president of its global supply chain

Computer chip giant Intel has promoted Irishman Rory O’Connor to vice president of its global supply chain organisation, making him responsible for managing shipping to its factories and customers around the world.

The Irishman moves up to the position from his former job as director of logistics at Intel, which employs around 5,000 people in the Republic, making it one of the State’s biggest private sector employers.

Mr O’Connor was one of Intel Ireland’s first employees when he joined the Leixlip, Co Kildare operation in 1990.

During his first decade with the company he worked in various jobs in supply planning, customer service and logistics to support the Irish manufacturing operation.

Intel then named him European logistics director, where he managed the distribution of equipment, raw materials and finished product around Europe, the Middle East and Africa. From 2015, he served as director of global logistics.

Originally from Co Westmeath, Mr O’Connor has a diploma in management and a masters in business administration from the Open University in the UK. His promotion makes him the ninth Irish vice president now working for Intel.