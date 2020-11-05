Intel Ireland takes Mini Scientist programme online for 2020

Intel Ireland has launched an online version of its Mini Scientist programme for schools across the country, promoting science through fun activities.

The initiative, which has been running for 13 years, is aimed at primary school students in fourth, fifth and sixth class, and enables students to discover science in through projects and exhibitions.

The Covid-19 pandemic has pushed this year’s event online, with Intel teaming up with RTÉ Home School Hub’s Phil Smyth “The Scientist” to create a series of videos and activity packs with lesson plans and work sheets for students to use both in the classroom and at home.

The curriculum linked material focuses on topics such as energy and forces, materials, living things, and environmental awareness and care.

Prior knowledge

“Although this year is different, I’m delighted to see and be part of such a great programme,” said Mr Smyth. “The Mini Scientist doesn’t presume that children or teachers have prior Stem knowledge or skills – it welcomes them with open arms to experience something new.”

The online programme has been launched to coincide with National Science Week 2020, which will take place from November 8th to 15th. This year’s theme is “Choosing our Future” and focuses on how science can improve our lives in the future, and in the present.