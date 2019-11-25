Intel continuing to grow as it marks 30 years in Ireland

Intel is this year celebrating 30 years in Ireland. The company has invested $15 billion at its Leixlip site to date, where it directly employs 4,900 people. By its own estimates it claims to contribute €1.08 billion each year to the Irish economy and supports 6,669 full time equivalent jobs.

1989: Intel announces decision to locate its European headquarters in Ireland at a former 360-acre stud farm in Leixlip, Co Kildare

1990: Assembly begins in temporary premises

1991: The company begins construction of the Fab 10 facility in Leixlip

1993: Intel Ireland manufactures its first computer chip

1994: Fab 10 officially opens

1995: The company announces plans to construct another factory in Leixlip, this one is called Fab 14

1998: Fab 14 officially opens

2000: Intel announces new $2 billion Fab 24 facility

2001: Construction of Fab 24 is halted in March due to the global economic downturn. About 1,400 construction workers lose their jobs although construction resumes just over a year later

2005: The one-billionth microchip is manufactured in Leixlip.

2006: Fab 24-2 high-volume semiconductor manufacturing facility offcially opens.

2009: Intel closes Fab 14 facility

2011: Chip giant begins a a $500 million (€453.6 million) refit of its Leixlip factory

2014: Intel marks 25 years in Ireland and reveals a €3.63bn spend on a three-year upgrade of its Leixlip plant. It is described as the largest single investment in the history of the State.

2017: A proposed 90,000sq/m facility is granted planning permission .

2018: Intel headquarters signals in December that it is gearing up to expand its Irish operation

February 2019: Intel submits a planning application for a 110,000sq/m development which it plans to tack on to the facility that was given the go-ahead in late 2017.

November 2019: Company welcomes granting of planning permission for its proposed new semiconductor fabrication facility”. The decision comes after multiple objections filed by local farmer Thomas Reid are dismissed.

Should the proposed “fab” go ahead, the project could see Intel adding up to 1,600 staff locally.