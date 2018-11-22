Instagram rolls out time management feature

Instagram has begun roll-out of the new “Your Activity” feature designed to help users track how much time they spend on the social network. Gone are the days of guilt-free and/or anxiety-inducing endless scrolling as the Facebook-owned service joins other tech companies in introducing features to encourage a healthy amount of screen time.

As with Apple’s Screen Time and Google’s Digital Wellbeing (for Android 9.0), Your Activity is a tool to show users their daily average time spent on the app and give the option of setting a limit and receiving an alert to remind you when you have reached said limit.

“It’s not just about the time people spend on Instagram and Facebook but how they spend that time. It’s our responsibility to talk openly about how time online impacts people – and we take that responsibility seriously,” said Ameet Ranadive, product management director at Instagram and David Ginsberg, director of research at Facebook, in a joint post on the new time management features for both platforms.

This feature, announced back in August, is rolling out now so it should appear along with iOS and Android updates within the next week or so.

https://instagram-press.com/blog/2018/08/01/new-tools-to-manage-your-time-on-instagram-and-facebook/