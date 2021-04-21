Instagram offers message filtering, pre-emptive blocking to users

Instagram has introduced new tools to help users deal with abuse on its platform, automatically filtering message requests that contain common offensive phrases and preventing abusers from switching to a new account to make contact.

The platform said it was concentrating on the requests rather than direct messages themselves as the latter are usually from people known to the users; it does not routinely look for hate speech and bullying in private conversations.

Instagram has drawn up the list of offensive terms with the input of leading anti-discrimination and anti-bullying organisations, and users will also have the option to create their own custom list of words, phrases or emojis that they find offensive.

Message requests that contain these offensive words, phrases, or emojis will be filtered into a separate hidden requests folder.

Filtering

All message filtering will take place on your own device, and the tool won’t share the content of message requests with Instagram unless you report them.

“Combatting abuse is a complex challenge and there isn’t one single step we can take to eliminate it completely. For example, we know that many in our community, particularly people with larger followings, have faced abuse in their DM request inbox from people they don’t follow,” Instagram said.

“Because DMs are private conversations, we don’t proactively look for hate speech or bullying the same way we do elsewhere on Instagram. That’s why we’re introducing a new tool which, when turned on, will automatically filter DM requests containing offensive words, phrases and emojis, so you never have to see them.”

To further protect users, Instagram is also giving users the power to pre-empltively block accounts. When a user blocks an account, they will now have the opportunity to also block new accounts that person may create.

Policies

“This is in addition to our harassment policies, which already prohibit people from repeatedly contacting someone who doesn’t want to hear from them. We also don’t allow recidivism, which means if someone’s account is disabled for breaking our rules, we would remove any new accounts they create whenever we become aware of it,” Instagram said.

“We know there’s still more we can do, and we’re committed to continuing our fight against bullying and online abuse. We’ll keep working in partnership with experts, industry organisations, teens, creators, and public figures to understand their experience on Instagram and how we can evolve our policies and products to protect them from online abuse.”

The new tools will be rolled out to Irish users in the coming days.