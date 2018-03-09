Informatica to increase employee numbers in Dublin to 250 people

Enterprise cloud data management company Informatica, which has recently doubled its headcount in Ireland to 100 people, intends to take staff numbers locally to 250 over the next three to five years.

The company, which has well-established links with Ireland following its $55 million acquistion of Irish software firm

Similarity Systems in January 2006, officially opened its new European headquarters at Windmill Lane in Dublin onThursday.

Informatica also this week announced a number of local senior appointments including naming Keith Lyons, its vice president for research and development (R&D), as its new country manager for Ireland.

The company is the first occupant of 1 Windmill Lane, a new development on the site of U2’s former studio, which was sold to Irish property investment group Hibernia Reit in 2014.

The company has rented two floors of the building on a 17-year lease and will pay an initial rent of about €2.1 million per annum for the space, which occupies 18,000 square feet.

The new headquarters are home to Informatica’s R&D activities, as well as back-office functions such as customer support.

“Dublin was originally an engineering centre for us following our acquisition of Singularity but it has since become a fully-fledged mini-Informatica with marketing, inside sales and lots of back office functions now here and that has led to a lot of growth,” chief executive Anil Chakravarthy told The Irish Times.

The company, which was founded in California in 1993 and went public on the Nasdaq six years later, employs over 3,500people globally and has revenues of more than $1 billion.

Mr Chakravarthy said the company was in strong growth mode after a period of transformation that has seen Informatica following other traditional tech firms in shifting from perpetual license sales to subscription-based revenues.

Informatica recently raised almost $2 billion in a debt refinancing with banks.

The company, which listed in 1999, was taken private in April 2015 after being acquired by Permira and the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board. Microsoft and Salesforce Ventures also came onboard as backers of the company following that $5.3 billion deal.

Mr Charavarthy confirmed the company is focused on going public again but would not be drawn on when it might do so.

“We believe there is a lot of organic growth for the company but (we) are also constantly on the lookout for suitable acqusitions,” he said.