If you feel as if you’re being watched, you probably are
Net Results: Proliferation of dash cams and CCTV in cars yet another intrusion on privacy
Dash cam behind the front window of a car. A dash cam is a video camera, which is usually mounted on the dashboard or on the windshield of a vehicle and records continuously during the journey. Photograph: Getty Images
It’s now an accepted fact of life that everywhere you go, you run the risk of being photographed. From traffic cameras and CCTV to smartphones with increasingly powerful cameras, the digital eyes are simply everywhere – even in places they’re not supposed to be.
So if you feel as if you’re being watched, chances are you are probably right.