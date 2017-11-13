IBM to create 150 digital jobs over the next two years

Tech consultancy firm IBM is to create 150 highly skilled digital jobs over the next two years in a new Dublin facility.

The new “digital delivery centre” will provide clients with leading design and implementation skills across a range of digital technologies including AI, data insights, machine learning, Internet of Things (IoT) and cloud.

The centre will create new digital roles for apprentices, graduates, postgraduates and experienced professionals at all levels.

“This latest investment by IBM builds on what has been a long and fruitful relationship between the company and Ireland,” said Minister for Enterprise Frances Fitzgerald.

“IBM is a great example of a company embracing constant innovation, adaption and moving up the value chain, as technology changes. These new, high quality, jobs will be a further boost to the company’s activities here in Ireland and drive its very strong position in the Irish ICT sector.”

IDA Ireland chief executive Martin Shanahan said IBM “has a long history in Ireland where it has constantly evolved as a business to suit client needs”.

“IBM’s new digital delivery centre at its technology campus in Dublin will provide their customers with the skills and technical expertise to drive innovation and adoption of new digital technology across all industries.

“This new investment by IBM further strengthens Ireland’s technology and innovation ecosystem.”