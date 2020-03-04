HubSpot announces 450 new jobs for Dublin

Marketing software company HubSpot is to create 450 new jobs in Dublin by 2023 to bring its total Irish workforce to nearly 1,000 people.

The company, which was founded by Brian Halligan and Dharmesh Shan in June 2006 at Massachusetts Institute of Technology, has more than 73,000 customers in over 120 countries. It employs 3,300 people worldwide.

HubSpot first established operations in Dublin in 2013 with a commitment to hire 150 people within the first three years. It announced plans to create 320 additional roles in 2016.

“Our growth in Dublin has exceeded our expectations, which is a testament to the team and their hard work in building world-class products, delivering exceptional service to our customers, and creating an inclusive and award-winning culture,” said JD Sherman, HubSpot’s president and chief operating officer.

Base

As with many multinational tech companies that establish operations in the Republic, HubSpot originally intended to use its Irish business primarily as a base to support sales, marketing and customer service functions when it opened. However, it now has a local engineering team in situ that was heavily involved in work to introduce a new product line called Service Hub, just over two years ago.

The introduction of the new solution saw HubSpot, which previously provided a range of customer relationship management and sales and marketing tools, expand into the customer service sector.