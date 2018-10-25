Huawei Watch GT boasts two-week battery life

A two-week battery life on a watch seems like something that we shouldn’t be celebrating, but when it comes to smartwatches, that’s actually a really good thing. That’s what Huawei’s latest wearable, the Huawei Watch GT, is promising.

The device looks more like a real watch than a smartwatch, and has snubbed Android Wear in favour of using its own operating system. It will monitor your heart rate, link in with your phone to deliver messages and calls, track your exercise and pinpoint your location with GPS.

If you are a beginner to running, you can get coaching directly to your wrist, and it will also monitor cycling and swimming, with water resistance up to 50 metres.

Once you’ve done all that exercise, it will also keep a watchful eye on your sleep, and make suggestions to help you improve it. Priced €280, huawei.com