Huawei seeking to raise a $1.5bn-equivalent loan

Huawei Technologies Co. is seeking to raise a $1.5 billion-equivalent loan, shortly after sealing a similar-sized financing in July, according to people familiar with the matter.

The Chinese smartphone maker is in talks with international and Chinese lenders for the facility, with Huawei Investment and Holding providing a letter of comfort, said the people who are not authorised to speak publicly and asked not to be identified.

Funds raised will be used for general corporate purposes and working capital, they said. Huawei declined to comment when contacted by Bloomberg.

The provider of networking gear has been at the centre of China’s conflict with the US over trade and key technologies. Yet it has been able to line up funding in the loan market with $3.5 billion raised in less than a year, data compiled by Bloomberg show.

In July, Huawei raised HK$11.7 billion ($1.49 billion) from five Chinese banks, which marked its first offshore funding in the loan market without the help of international banks.

The Shenzhen-based company has also signed a 14 billion yuan onshore loan in December 2018.

The latest round of financing, denominated in Hong Kong dollars, US dollars or Euros, will be borrowed via Huawei Technologies Cooperatief Ua, said the people.

Separately, Huawei has decided to challenge a US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) decision barring US rural carrier customers from tapping an $8.5 billion government fund to purchase equipment from the Chinese company, Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

Last week, the US telecommunications regulator voted to propose requiring carriers to remove and replace equipment from Huawei from existing networks.

The move could eliminate a key source of funding for Huawei’s biggest US business - telecoms equipment.

Huawei is expected to file a suit challenging the FCC decision next week in the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans, the Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The company is expected to make an announcement about the legal case at its Shenzhen headquarters next week, the report added. “We don’t comment on speculation,” Huawei spokesman in Shenzhen told Reuters.

To contest the FCC order, Huawei has 30 days from the day the telecommunications regulator voted on November 22nd. - Agencies