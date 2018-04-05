Huawei P20 Pro’s three cameras come with a hefty price tag

While we’re all celebrating our dual camera phones, Huawei has decided to up the ante. The latest version of its flagship phone, the P20 Pro, has three cameras included. Three.

Joining the colour and black and white lenses is a telephoto one, so you can get improved detail and depth, but now you can also get closer.

It’s not just about the camera though. There’s a 4000mAh battery included in the device, so you should get a decent run of power from it. And it has a 6.1-inch screen.

Plus, the Pro version is waterproof. Be prepared to pay for it though. The Pro version costs €899 outright. That’s veering into top-end Samsung and iPhone territory, and for a phone manufacturer that made its mark with affordable devices that rivalled the more expensive end of the market, that’s a quick shift.