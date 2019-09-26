Huawei Mate 30: Great phone – shame about the Google ban

Huawei’s Mate 30 series smartphone is noteworthy; it is the Chinese firm’s first phone launch since the US ban meant Google could no longer do business with it. That means that although the Mate 30 is an Android phone, it has no access to Google services. No Play store, no Google Pay. You get the idea. What it does have is a quad camera, a curved OLED display with acoustic sound features and 5G. The camera in particular looks impressive, but the question is: will it be enough to make up for a lack of easy access to Google’s app store and other services? At least for European users?

huawei.com