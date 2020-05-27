Huawei FreeBuds 3i strike the right notes

Huawei FreeBuds 3i

€99

Huawei’s FreeBuds 3 brought noise cancelling, but they weren’t for everyone. The rigid bluetooth earbuds didn’t have the same sound quality as Apple’s AirPods Pro – but neither did they have the same price tag. This was partly because the “open fit” nature of the FreeBuds 3 let a lot of ambient sound in, and that undercut a lot of the noise-cancelling tech. The newest version, the FreeBuds 3i, has solved that problem, adding a silicon tip to the earbuds that creates a seal and blocks out the background noise. There’s still active noise cancellation, and touch panels on both earbuds let you play and pause tracks, or turn the noise cancelling on and off.

