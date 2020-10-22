Huawei Fit’s quick charge technology gives you hours of use

€150

Smartwatches are like buses: you wait for good one for Android, and then three come along at once. Huawei’s Watch Fit is one. It has a 1.6 inch Amoled display and a battery life that can last you up to 10 days. That’s more than enough to be useful and the quick charge technology means a five minute charge will give you hours of use. The watch will monitor your activity and exercise, your heart rate and your current location with its built in GPS sensor. There are 96 different activities on the watch, and you have the option of your own private trainer, with animations that show you how to complete exercises.

