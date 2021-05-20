HSE hack was an accident waiting to happen

In common with most of the people I know in the IT security sector in Ireland, I’ve been doing a lot of exasperated eye-rolling while reading through the known details of the HSE hack, and the unacceptably mediocre state of Irish national cybersecurity practice it exposes.

Nothing has happened here that is any more 'sophisticated' than what has been perpetrated for decades

Beware any effort to deflect attention from this point by suggestions that this particular attack was unusually adept, or hard to anticipate, or that such attacks usually target huge organisations with the cash to invest in highly specialised security that can block such assaults. All not true.