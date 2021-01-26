HR tech company Personio to create 140 jobs in Dublin

Personio, a German HR tech company recently valued at $1.7 billion (€1.4bn), is to create 140 jobs in Dublin by the end of the year.

The move comes after the company, which currently employs 40 people in the capital, last week announced it had raised a further $125 million, which is in addition to a $75 million funding round completed a year ago.

Personio’s chief revenue officer Geraldine MacCarthy, who leads the Irish operation, said the new roles would be across a number of functions, including sales, customer support and engineering.

The expansion is supported by the Government through IDA Ireland.

Founded in 2015, the Munich-headquartered company has developed an all-in-one HR software platform for small and medium-sized companies with 10 to 2,000 employees that covers a wide range of tasks, including recruiting, payroll and performance reviews.

Ms MacCarthy said Personio had recorded significant growth last year in part due to the Covid crisis, doubling its business in terms of customers, revenue and employees.

“Personio has 3,000 customers across Europe but there are over 1.7 million SMEs in our space so we are very much only at the start of our journey,” she said.

“We currently have a small office in Dublin but our intention is to open a larger one. We are going to increase headcount nearly fivefold this year, and while we have a lot of flexibility in terms of working hours and so on because we are scaling so fast there are advantages to people being able to meet face-to-face once we all can,” Ms MacCarthy added.

Demand

Personio is planning to nearly double the size of its team globally this year from 550 to 1,000 employees as it looks to take advantage of demand from companies.

“I think it is a really exciting time for HR at the moment in terms of the digital journey being undertaken. Covid has crystallised the importance of digitising HR processes for a lot of companies ,and so that presents a lot of opportunities for us,” said Ms MacCarthy.

Overall Personio has raised $250 million to date, with heavyweight backers including Index Ventures, whose portfolio includes Dropbox, Slack and Zendesk.