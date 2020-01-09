HP rejects new offer from Xerox that ‘undervalues’ company

HP has again rejected an unsolicited takeover offer from Xerox, saying the potential deal “significantly undervalues” the personal-computer maker.

Xerox said Monday it had secured $24 billion of financing for a potential acquisition of HP.

The debt commitment “is not a basis for discussion,” HP said Wednesday in a letter to Xerox chief executive John Visentin. “The HP Board of Directors remains committed to advancing the best interests of all HP shareholders and to pursuing the most value-creating opportunities.”

Xerox said Citigroup, Mizuho Financial Group and Bank of America provided the financing for the Connecticut-based printer maker to pursue its $22-per-share cash-and-stock acquisition bid.

HP has repeatedly snubbed the offer, saying its announced restructuring plan will provide greater value to shareholders. Xerox has left open the possibility of sparking a proxy fight or introducing a tender offer to close the deal. – Bloomberg