HP launches smart printer system in Irish market

HP+

From €49

HP has made its new cloud-based ecosystem for its printers, HP+, available in Ireland, aimed at meeting the needs of a hybrid workplace. Powered by the Smart App cloud ecosystem, HP+ offers a system that will automatically detect and fix connectivity issues, prevent malware attacks and allow you to print from almost anywhere on any device. There is also a private pickup option so you can hit print and then pick it up later at the printer, making it a more secure printing option. The first printers to get HP+ are the new HP LaserJet M200 series, the HP OfficeJet Pro 8000e and 9000e series, DeskJet 2700e and 4100e series, and Envy 6000e and 6400e series, which will be available from May. The smart printers, which start from €49, will only work with HP’s original ink and toner; the devices will come with a six-month trial of ink or toner, and can be used with HP’s Instant Ink service that will keep you in with the necessary supplies.

