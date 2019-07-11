Hot Wheels gets a slick technical update

Hot Wheels Smart Track Kit (€190)

Remember Hot Wheels? The racing cars have been given a makeover, with a new smart track that will finally solve all those arguments about who has the superior skills. The Hot Wheels Smart Track Kit will give you two Hot Wheels ID racers, the smart portal and the various bits of track. Using your smartphone or tablet, you can connect the cars to the app and measure your development as a racer, track your progress and the stunts you perform. There are mini games to play and the more you play with the car, the better it gets as you level it up.

