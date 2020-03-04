Hostelworld meets earnings expectations but warns of coronavirus impact

Online accommodation booking platform Hostelworld said its earnings for 2019 were in line with guidance, but warned uncertainty over the coronavirus outbreak could cost the business up to €4 million in the first quarter.

The company, which focuses on the global hostel market, said the year had started with positive momentum, but noted that trading had been hit by the outbreak since late January, with the impact on global travel demand reducing bookings.

“As the Coronavirus has spread from region to region, we have observed a material reduction in bookings and an increase in marketing cost as a percentage of net revenue,” the company said in a statement. “Given that the depth and duration of the virus outbreak is impossible to forecast at this time, we are unable to calibrate its effect for the balance of the year; however, if near term trends were to persist to the end of March we estimate the impact to EBITDA to be in the range €3 million to €4 million for Q1’20.”

However, keeping a tight control on costs would help the group remain resilient despite volatile market conditions, Hostelworld said.

The company was reporting its results up to the end of 2019, with full year net revenue falling 2 per cent year on year to €80.7 million and bookings down 5 per cent overall. But the company pointed to a pick up in business in the second half of the year, with revenue for the six-month period up 6 per cent compared with 2018, and bookings also showing a pick-up in pace.

Average net booking value was €11.97, up 3 per cent on 2018’s figure, which cancellations were €9.3 million, up from €5.5 million in the same period a year earlier, but in line with expectations as the impact of the global roll-out in July 2018 was reflected.

Operating costs were flat, but marketing costs increased to 41 per cent of net revenue.

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation were €20.5 million, compared with €22.5 million in 2018. Adjusted earnings per share were 15.5 cent.

“Following the group’s return to growth in 2019, I see significant opportunities to build a broader catalogue of experiential travel products beyond hostel accommodation. These types of experiences may include opportunities to study, work or volunteer abroad, with hostel stays featuring as part of an extended itinerary. Our research would also suggest that this market is very fragmented, with many different marketplaces and business models,” chief executive Gary Morrison said.

“Overall, the group sees significant potential for the further deployment of capital to enhance future growth through both organic and inorganic investment opportunities.”

Mr Morrison said the board had taken the decision to rebase the dividend policy, with a pay-out of between 20-40 per cent of adjusted profit after tax. That would he said, enable investment in organic and inorganic opportunities and increase shareholder return in the medium to long term.”