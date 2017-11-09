Home security camera for under a score?

There are plenty of security cameras out there that will allow you to keep a watchful eye on your home, but how many cost $20? The WyzeCam is, understandably, currently sold out, but in the meantime, it’s putting it up to Nest, Belkin and the rest by offering a lot in a relatively inexpensive package. It shoots in 1080p resolution, offers two-way talkback and has decent night vision too.

The bad news? It’s only available in the US right now, so even if you can get your hands on the camera, getting the app it works with is a little more complex. This is one product we’d love to see this side of the Atlantic.

wyzecam.com