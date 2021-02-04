Hollestic: Expert help and nutrition advice for expectant mothers

Free nmh.ie

Nutrition experts at the National Maternity Hospital in Holles Street have created a useful app that combines nutritional advice, pregnancy advice and meal suggestions in one. It’s aimed at pregnant women – there’s a pregnancy tracker included – but the recipes have broad appeal and can be used for family meals too. Each one has the accompanying nutritional information, and the information is split into breakfast, lunch, dinner and snacks, so you can browse meals for specific times. There are about 100 recipes available at launch, but expect that to grow further in the coming months.