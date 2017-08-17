Helping plants to find their own voice

When studies suggested talking to your plants might help them grow, we doubt they anticipated your plants talking back. But through the miracle of technology, your neglected spider plants and ferns will soon get their own voice. Helloplant is a plant sensor that will, through a smartphone app, tell you when your plant needs water, if it’s too dark or too cold. By monitoring everything from soil moisture and light intensity to ambient and soil temperature, the device will let you know when your plant needs attention. Thus providing you with the opportunity to shed your “plant murderer” reputation, regardless of whether your usual victims are indoors or outdoors.

HelloPlant

Priced at €22

http://helloplant.eu/