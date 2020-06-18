Helpful home technology to keep in touch with family and friends
High risk of another wave of Covid-19 means tech is still important for communication
During the lockdown there were Zoom parties and quizzes; and video calls replaced family get-togethers.
If there is one thing that the pandemic and accompanying shutdown have taught us, it’s the value of technology. Pre-pandemic, we were becoming jaded with our smartphones and suspicious of social media, conscious of the value of our data and how much we were giving away.
Not much has changed in that respect – we’re still jaded and suspicious – but perhaps there’s a little more appreciation for the good side of technology instead of solely focusing on the negative that comes with it.