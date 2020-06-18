Helpful home technology to keep in touch with family and friends

High risk of another wave of Covid-19 means tech is still important for communication

Ciara O'Brien
During the lockdown there were Zoom parties and quizzes; and video calls replaced family get-togethers.

During the lockdown there were Zoom parties and quizzes; and video calls replaced family get-togethers.

If there is one thing that the pandemic and accompanying shutdown have taught us, it’s the value of technology. Pre-pandemic, we were becoming jaded with our smartphones and suspicious of social media, conscious of the value of our data and how much we were giving away.

Not much has changed in that respect – we’re still jaded and suspicious – but perhaps there’s a little more appreciation for the good side of technology instead of solely focusing on the negative that comes with it.

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.