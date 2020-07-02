Haynes Classic Camera Kit: Build your own camera in a snap

€23

Since summer 2020 appears to be a little bit of a bust, perhaps you have a bit of time on your hands. The Classic Camera Kit from Haynes gives you a step-by-step guide to constructing your own camera, one that will take 35mm film and actually work at the end of it all.

The camera is classic twin-lens reflex camera, with a top-down viewfinder. And, as flat pack goes, it beats Ikea.

firebox.com