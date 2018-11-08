Have we reached a tipping point towards a better internet?

Tim Berners-Lee may feel he created a monster, but there are grounds for optimism

Karlin Lillington

Worldwide web founder Tim Berners-Lee. Photograph: Simon Dawson/Reuters

Worldwide web founder Tim Berners-Lee. Photograph: Simon Dawson/Reuters

This week, at the launch of the Web Summit in Lisbon, creator of the worldwide web, Tim Berners-Lee, cautioned that the internet was now at a “tipping point”.

On the network he created three decades ago, too much power is concentrated in the (often hidden) hands of a small number of opaque, global technology companies, he argued.

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.