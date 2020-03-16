Hair-straightening experience with new Dyson device

If you have a certain type of hair – as I do – the introduction of GHD ceramic hair straightener was a game changer. Now Dyson is taking on the establishment with a new hair straightener, the Dyson Corrale, with flexible plates so you get a better style without damaging your hair.

Heat control

The Corrale’s plates are made from manganese copper alloy and flex to mould around your hair, gathering your hair and applying tension more evenly rather than accidentally pulling it out. There’s an intelligent heat control technology in there too, with sensors that measure temperature 100 times a second to help minimise heat damage. It’s part of Dyson’s strategy to tackle the personal care market. The company already has a hairdryer and a curler, so it makes sense that the humble straightener would be next on the list.

